Montgomery Man Charged with Greenville Bank Robbery

by Mandy McQueen

Gillispie Fannin (Source: Greenville Police Department)

A Montgomery man was arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery at the Community Neighborhood Bank in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Gillispie Fannin, 29, from Montgomery, was charged with 2nd-degree Robbery and placed in the Butler County Jail. Fannin was already on federal probation for another Robbery charge.

Lovvorn says the Community Neighborhood Bank located at 281 Greenville Bypass was robbed on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Fannin allegedly entered the bank with his face covered, presented a bag on the counter and demanded money from the teller. The teller put an undisclosed amount of money in the bag and gave it back to him. Fannin then left the bank without any further incident.

Investigators were able to identify Fannin as the suspect within two hours after the robbery occurred. GPD contacted the Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office for assistance due to the suspect living in Montgomery.

On Thursday, MPD notified Greenville officers that they had located Fannin travelling in a vehicle in Montgomery and had conducted a traffic stop. GPD Investigators responded to Montgomery where they, along with the F.B.I., interviewed the two subjects who were in the vehicle. The passenger was released after questioning and Fannin was arrested and transported to Greenville.

“I would like to commend both the patrol and investigations divisions of the Greenville Police Department for their quick response and hard work on this case. This dangerous individual was identified and arrested within 24 hours of committing the robbery. This is a true testament of the dedication and ability of our Investigators who worked non-stop to ensure they developed a solid case against this individual and apprehended him as quickly as possible. I would like to thank the F.B.I., the Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery Sheriff’s Department as well for their assistance in locating and apprehending this dangerous individual. There assistance was invaluable in this case,” Lovvorn said.