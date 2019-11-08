World’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Roll Into Montgomery

by Mandy McQueen

(Source: Alabama News Network)

The world’s first hydrogen fuel cell sport utility vehicle is now rolling through the streets of Montgomery.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced on Friday that they would be loaning the Hyundai Nexo to both Governor Kay Ivey and the city of Montgomery for an extended test drive and evaluation period.

The Hyundai Nexo is currently only available for sale in California but the company hopes the evaluation period in Montgomery will help stimulate interest in the vehicle across the country.

The purpose of the evaluation period will be to determine the feasibility of clean hydrogen full cell vehicles as fleet vehicles, if hydrogen stations were available as well as promote Hyundai’s long standing partnership of innovation with the state of Alabama.