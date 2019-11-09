1 Injured, 1 Arrested After Friday Night Shooting

by Mandy McQueen

(Source: Montgomery Police Department)

One man is behind bars while another is fighting for his life after a shooting on Friday night in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Department Sgt. David Hicks, officers and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of East Tuskegee Circle around 10:10 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting occurred during a verbal altercation and identified Sylvester Thomas as the offender.

Thomas was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred. He has been charged with assault in the first-degree and transported to the Montgomery County Detention facility.

Thomas is being held with a $15,000 bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.