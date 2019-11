2-Year-Old Child Shot in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 2-year-old child in Birmingham is currently in the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Arthur Shores Drive where they found the injured child.

WIAT reports that the child was taken to Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.