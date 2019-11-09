Frost Likely Tonight; Sunny and Mild Sunday

by Ben Lang

Abundant sunshine warmed temperatures into the low 60s Saturday afternoon despite a chilly start to the morning. Expect a clear sky this evening with chilly temperatures. Most spots fall into the upper 40s by 7PM, falling further into the low 40s by 11PM. A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight for a large portion of our viewing area. Temperatures likely fall to between 33 and 37° overnight, potentially resulting in widespread frost early Sunday morning. It’s a good idea to bring cold sensitive plants inside.

Sunday afternoon temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 60s under a sunny sky. Sunday night still looks cool with lows in the low 40s.

Another weather system approaches our area early next week. We’ll see more clouds on Veteran’s Day, with rain becoming increasing likely later in the day. The GFS and Euro remain consistent showing fairly widespread rain Monday night through Tuesday morning. An arctic front also surges through the area Monday night. That drops temperatures from the low 70s Veteran’s Day afternoon into the mid 40s by Tuesday morning. Temperatures may not make it out of the 40s Tuesday afternoon, and a strong north wind could result in wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Temperatures plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night, but the rain will be gone by then so no winter weather is expected. We could be near record-low territory Wednesday morning in Montgomery.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but high temperatures only reach the low 50s. Wednesday night lows fall to near freezing. The chance for rain now looks smaller for next Thursday and Friday, so our area may remain dry all the way through next weekend. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with highs just in the 50s next Thursday and Friday. Lows fall into the upper 30s Thursday and Friday night. Temperatures trend up slightly into the low 60s for highs next Saturday and Sunday.