Local Fans React After LSU beats the Tide

by Justin Walker

Saturday’s game pitting the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide had college football fans glued to their televisions.

In what was arguably the most anticipated game of the college football season, the number 2 Tigers beat the Number 3 Tide in Tuscaloosa by a score of 46-41.

Fans we caught with were at Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar. The bars and tables were full of fans, all cheering on their teams. Each one of the restaurants’ 80 televisions were tuned in to the game.

Throughout the game, there were cheers and excitement, but once the final seconds ticked off the clock, fans of the Tide were disappointed.

“I thought we were going to come out and run away with it. The atmosphere was great in here, and with the LSU fans, it made you feel like you were at the game,” Alabama alumna Neeley Langham said.

”It was great. I was happy to be here. Bama fans were coming up and joking around with me,” LSU fan Jacolby Chatman said.