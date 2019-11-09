Montgomery Mini Storage Facility Units Damaged in Early Morning Fire
Several storage units of a mini storage facility in Montgomery caught fire early Saturday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a fire on Atlanta Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 3 a.m.
Heavy smoke was visible from the storage units. Firefighters used newly purchased equipment, including a saw to cut through dozens of locks. Approximately 18 roll up doors were cut to gain access inside. Once inside, crews found heavy fire that was spreading in multiple storage units.
No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.