Auburn Student Group Promotes Mental Health Awareness

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Students at Auburn University are trying to connect with friends and strangers to talk about mental health.

The Opelika-Auburn news reports that the student organization Active Minds held a series of events throughout last week to promote mental health awareness.

On Monday, students could meet with counselors and service dogs. On Tuesday, the annual “Send Silence Packing” event saw the Campus Green Space filled with backpacks, each representing someone who has committed suicide.

More events were held Wednesday and Thursday, with the goal of making students more comfortable talking about mental health.

Active Minds president Gabrielle Mckinnell says there’s a lot of stigma around the issue. She said organizers want students to know that it’s “OK to talk about” and that there are resources available for anyone struggling.

