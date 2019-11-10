Community Churches Come Together to Pray for Mayor-Elect Reed

by Justin Walker

Events leading up to Mayor-elect Steven Reed’s inauguration continued Sunday. Local church leaders hosted the inaugural Unity Interfaith Worship Service.

The event was held at Montgomery’s True Divine Baptist Church.

Alabama State University’s choir sang songs, and local pastors read from the Bible, Torah, and Koran. The church leaders also offered prayers for elected officials and the city of Montgomery.

Leaders say the message of the service was to let Reed know the community was praying for him as he steps into office.

“He called everybody together, and he said there is a work to do. And all throughout his campaign, and I know the days going forward, our new mayor is going to call on us. And it is our responsibility to do what? Say ‘yessir, we’ll be right there’, amen,” local pastor Reverend Doctor Wendy Coleman said.

Alabama News Network will have live coverage Tuesday as Steven Reed will officially take his oath of office and become Montgomery’s next mayor.