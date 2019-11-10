Huntingdon stumbles against Battling Bishops

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Huntingdon football team suffered its first defeat since September with a 23-7 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.

The two teams each scored one touchdown in the first half, with the Battling Bishops scoring on their first possession of the game and the Hawks answering with a 70-yard touchdown run by Dontavion Cunningham in the first minute of the second quarter.

Tied 7-7 in the second half, the Battling Bishops scored 16 unanswered points in the final 23 minutes of the game. A third-quarter field goal and a touchdown run in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter put North Carolina Wesleyan in front 16-7.

Huntingdon had two late scoring opportunities but could not take advantage. The first opportunity ended with the Battling Bishops returning an interception 96 yards for a touchdown. The Hawks’ final drive ended two yards short on fourth down at the North Carolina Wesleyan 7-yard line.