Judge Issues Gag Order in Aniah Blanchard Case

by Mandy McQueen

A gag order has been put in place in the case against the man accused of kidnapping Aniah Blanchard.

According to WIAT, the Lee County district attorney said there has been a gag order put in place, prohibiting him and 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed’s legal team from speaking on the details of the case.

“I can confirm that there is a gag order in place at the moment which prohibits me from discussing anything further at this time,” Hughes said in an email to WIAT. “If and when I am able to, I will be glad to answer any questions.”

Yazeed was arrested on Friday morning in Escambia County, Florida after being sought for the disappearance of 19-year-old Blanchard, who disappeared on October 24.