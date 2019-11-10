Rain Then A Big Cool-Down Veteran’s Day Night

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and seasonably Sunday across central and south Alabama. Temperatures started in the low to mid 30s this morning, but soared into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Temperatures cool fairly quickly this evening under a clear sky. Expect low to mid 50s around 7PM, but temperatures recede into the 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds rapidly increase in coverage on Veteran’s day. By the early afternoon, we’re likely to see a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Still, it’s going to be quite warm with highs near 70° area-wide. A few showers are possible during the afternoon, but more widespread rain holds off until Monday night. The rain is associated with an arctic front that also surges through the area Monday night. That drops temperatures into the low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Rain continues Tuesday morning, but tapers off during the afternoon with a rapidly clearing sky. However, strong north winds of 15 to 20 mph result in wind chills in the 30s throughout the day, with afternoon highs only in the 40s. Temperatures plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night under a clear sky. We’ll be in record-low temperature territory Wednesday morning in Montgomery. The record low temperature for November 13th is 24°. Our current forecast calls for a low of 27°.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but high temperatures only reach the low 50s. Wednesday night lows fall to near freezing. The chance for rain still looks small for next Thursday and Friday, so our area may remain dry all the way through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with highs just in the 50s next Thursday, and around 60° on Friday. Lows fall into the upper 30s Thursday and Friday night. Temperatures trend up slightly into the low 60s for highs next Saturday and Sunday.