Tuscaloosa Man Arrested After Slashing Baby Trump Balloon

by Mandy McQueen

(Source Tuscaloosa Police Department)

One Tuscaloosa man was arrested on Saturday after slashing a “Baby Trump” balloon.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Hackberry Lane on a disturbance call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, 32, of Tuscaloosa, cut into the “Baby Trump” balloon, and then attempt to run from officers.

Hutchinson was charged with criminal mischief first-degree. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on a $2,500 bond.