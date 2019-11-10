Tuskegee’s three-game winning streak snapped on homecoming

by Darrell Puckett

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Tuskegee’s struggles on offense led to a 20-6 defeat on its 95th Annual Homecoming game against Miles College Saturday afternoon. The loss marks the second straight season TU has been denied the chance to win the SIAC Western Division by the Golden Bears.

The Golden Tigers got on the board first with a 33-yard field goal by Arnes Huskic . The drive was took up 5:04 on 10 plays for 63 yards. Miles responded with a Donte Edwards five yard touchdown run and Brady Hammel 28-yard field goal on back to back possession to take a 10-0 lead.

With 3:33 left before halftime, Jamarcus Ezell had his redzone pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown, which had the score would remain at the break, 17-3.

Hammel’s 21-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining in the contest by Miles would round out the scoring for a final of 20-6.

Ahmad Deramus led TU with 165 passing yards, Steven Hodges hauled in 76 receiving yards while Tauren Taylor rushed for 75 yards.