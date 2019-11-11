Ceremony in Selma Honors Military Veterans and their Service

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Dallas County gathered at Memorial Stadium in Selma to honor veterans and their service to the country.

More than a hundred people were on-hand at the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at Memorial Stadium in Selma — Monday.

It means a lot for the people to come out here, especially the non-veterans to come out here and support us,” said Army veteran Dennis Fluker.

The crowd came to honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s servicemen and women.

“It makes me feel very proud to be in America — and been a soldier,” said veteran Mark Boswell.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the eternal flame during the ceremony. And Retired Air Force Colonel — Jim Corrigan was the keynote speaker.

Less than 1-percent of America have served in the military. Ninety-nine percent get to enjoy the benefits of the sacrifices of these veterans.

The ceremony was sponsored by the American Legion — Thomas R. Macking Post 20.

Organizers say today also marks the 100th anniversary of both — the founding of the American Legion — and ending of World War I.