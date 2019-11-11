Dozens of Veterans Honored at Riverwalk Stadium

by Jalea Brooks

Riverwalk Stadium was full of patriotism and appreciation, as the City of Montgomery held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday morning.

Veterans, active duty service members, and their families and friends were invited in as the Capital City gave a warm “thank you” for their sacrifice and service.

The event kicked off with a procession of veterans from all of the branches of the military, proudly marching across the Biscuits’ field. The Capitol Sounds Concert band provided the music, with an A C-130 flyover following the National Anthem.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, took the podium in his last full day as mayor, before introducing mayor-elect Steven Reed. In their brief remarks, their messages were very similar; the importance of honoring veterans beyond the national holiday.

Keynote speaker Colonel Patrick J. Carley, Commander of the 42nd Airbase Wing was sure to thank the families that make the sacrifice too, when a loved one decides to serve.

In addition to the ceremony, the stadium hosted a free expo featuring historic military vehicles as well as information booths on veterans’ benefits and other helpful resources. Attendees were invited to stick around after the ceremony for free barbecue.