Elderly Montgomery Man Killed in Highway 231 Crash with 18-Wheeler

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sunday, November 10, around 10:06 AM officers from the Troy Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash on U.S. 231 near Allstate Beverage.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. One was a 2020 Freightliner truck with a trailer attachment and the other was a 2003 Honda Accord.

According to witnesses, the 2003 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on U.S. 231 when it crossed the median and struck the trailer attached to the 2020 Freightliner truck. The driver and only occupant of the Honda Accord, 68-year-old James E. Brasher III of Montgomery, was deceased when officers arrived.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Northbound traffic had to be diverted into the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 for several hours while officers completed their investigation and debris was cleared from the roadway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from ALEA, The Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Pike County District Attorney’s Office and The Alabama Department of Forensic Science.