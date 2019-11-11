Exclusive: Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange Reflects on His 10 Years in Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange took time on his final full day in office to sit down with Alabama News Network anchor Darryl Hood to reflect on his 10 years leading the city. The Live interview appeared on Alabama News Network at 6.

Strange was elected in a special election and took office in March 2009. Since then, he says he’s proud of the downtown development that’s happened over the past decade and the new Whitewater center that has been announced. He says challenges involving Montgomery Public Schools do remain.

Strange talked to us about his plans for the future and what he’s told incoming mayor Steven Reed, who was elected as the first black mayor in the city’s 200-year history. Watch the video to see more.