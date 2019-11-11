Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen on Veterans Day

by Justin Walker

Remembering the sacrifices of the first African-American pilots-

A ceremony honoring the historic Tuskegee Airmen was held Monday in Macon County at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site at Moton Field.

“As we honor our veterans, we’re reminded of the Tuskegee airmen and the sacrifices that they made and the accomplishments to the war effort,” ceremony attendee Rovetta Hanna said.

From a moment of silence– to listening about the sacrifices of the armed forces first African American pilots, the ceremony paid tribute to the Airmen’s service.

“They played important parts in really the Civil Rights Movement, because not only were they demonstrating what black pilots could do, that they were the equal of white pilots in combat over seas, and their most famous missions were guarding bombers,” author and retiree of the United States Historical Research Agency Doctor Daniel Haulman said.

Haulman was the guest speaker of the ceremony. He shared his knowledge from years of studying the airmen.

“I hope they have a greater appreciation for what veterans like the Tuskegee Airmen did for their country and make great personal sacrifices. They went through a lot, they went through a lot of opposition but they overcame those odds and they became american heroes,” Haulman said.

He highlighted individual airmen’s accomplishments, like Daniel Chappie James and Benjamin O Davis, Jr. And he gave the reminder that freedom isn’t free.

“Being able to remember them here during Veterans Day is something that is really powerful, and the history that connects us to the site is really really amazing,” park guide at the historic site Daniel Hoing said.

“The Tuskegee Airmen serve as an inspiration for those of us today to continue to do things that we need to do to move this country forward,” Hanna said.

The museums at Molton Field are open from 9 am to 4:30 p-m Monday through Saturday. They’re not open on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.