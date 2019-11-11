Mild Veterans Day; Plunging Temps Tuesday; Freeze Warning Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

VETERANS DAY: Clouds will be increasing today with some rain expected to return late in the day and overnight. Rain amounts should be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range for most communities. Highs today will be around 70°. This rain will be ahead of the first Arctic cold front of the season which will bring the coldest weather so far this season to Alabama this week.

WINTER IS COMING: The Arctic cold front will push through the state overnight and temperatures will fall into the 40s over South Alabama by tomorrow morning. There is some chance we could see some snow flakes or ice pellets on the back edge of the precipitation shield Tuesday morning, across northern portions of the state, but nothing major and no impacts expected. The big story is the cold air as highs across the northern half of the state on Tuesday will not make it out of the 30s, while 40s are expected for much our South/Central Alabama. Actually, 40s should occur in the morning, and by the afternoon, we should be heading into the 30s. Along with the cold temps, expect blustery north winds of 10-25 mph , will make it a truly raw winter-like day across the state. Tuesday will look and feel more like a late January or early February day. Tuesday night, the sky will clear and temperatures will plummet, by daybreak Wednesday temperatures will drop into mid 20s over the southern half of the state. Montgomery’s record low for November 13 is 24 set back in 1968, and we will be close to that, but for now, it looks safe. Wednesday will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid upper 40s to lower 50s.

CLOUDY & COOL: For the rest of the week, a wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds back to Alabama with some rain for possible across portions of South Alabama Thursday and Friday, but it looks like this will not amount to much for now. Thursday should be cool with highs in the mid 50s while, Friday looks to continue to partly sunny with highs closer to 60°.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The late week feature will move well to the east, and drier air looks to settle back into the state. For now, both days looks to be dry with more sun than clouds with highs in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on things, but typically as sea surface temperatures cool down we don’t see much tropical activity this time of year.

Have a Marvelous Veterans Day Monday!

Ryan