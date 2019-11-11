Quick Arctic Blast Ahead

by Shane Butler

Some big changes coming our way weatherwise over the next 24 hours. An Arctic front will bring rain along with the coldest air so far this fall. It will come in on strong NW winds of 10-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tuesday will start out with lingering showers but precipitation ends from west to east through the late morning into the early afternoon hours. The winds continue strong switching to the north at 10-20 mph. The skies clear and the winds relax Tuesday evening. We head into the coldest night so far this fall Tuesday night. Temps will plunge into the mid to upper 20s area wide. It’s a good idea to take care of all your tender plants before the big temp drop. Improving weather conditions are on the way for the latter half of the week. Sunny skies will lead to warming temps each afternoon. We climb back into the 60s for highs and overnight lows reach the upper 30s. It’s looking nice and dry for the upcoming weekend. You can expect abundant sunshine along with highs in the mid 60s. It’s gonna feel like a heat wave after Tuesday’s blustery day.