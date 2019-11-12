ASU Students Watch Historic Inauguration

by Andrew James

Students at Alabama State University took in Steven Reed’s Historic Inauguration Tuesday.

A group of student leaders held a watch party for the swearing-in ceremony. Professor Dr. Rolundus Rice was also on hand to answer questions and explain the historic significance of the event.

One student tells us he was very involved in the mayoral election. He helped register students to vote, hosted a candidate forum and then made sure students made it to the polls.

“This is extremely important because it’s good to see that we can play a role, we can actually see in our lifetime the first African American mayor being elected in the city of Montgomery,” explained Trentqual Rhone.

“Now they see themselves leading cities, leading congressional districts, leading the United States of America, who knows but that’s what they’re sent here to do,” shared Dr. Rice.

Students we talked to hope Mayor Reed focuses on crime and education.