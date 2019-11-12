Cold & Blustery Tuesday; FREEZE WARNING Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

TUMBLING TEMPERATURES: Temperatures at midnight in the Capital City were in the mid 60s, but then the Arctic cold front came roaring through the area and temperatures have fallen into the 30s and 40s across South/Central Alabama, and these temperatures will go nowhere the rest of the day. Today will be a very cold and blustery November day across the state and a Wind Advisory is in effect due to strong north wind of 15-35 mph, making it feel colder. The wind chill index could be below freezing all day.

The rain will be ending rapidly during the morning hours, and as the cold air rushes into the state, we have seen the light rain switch over to a wintry mix across portions of North Alabama. This is certainly causing some excitement, but will not last long and we expect no impacts, due to the warm ground temperatures. The big story is the cold air.

FREEZE WARNING: All of Central and South Alabama are going to experience freezing temps tonight/Wednesday morning and a FREEZE WARNING has been issued. The sky should clear across the state through the day, and with a clear sky tonight, we project morning lows in the mid 20s over South/Central Alabama. Montgomery’s record low for November 13 is 24 set in 1968, and that record is in danger. Also, with lows in the mid 20s tonight, this will be the coldest night since January 31st.

WEDNESDAY: We are still relatively early in November, and though it is going to be very cold the next 24-36 hours, this time of year we just don’t see lasting cold spells like we do in January and February, so this will be a cold snap. Wednesday will still be cold, but a sunny sky should warm temperatures in the lower 50. Wednesday night temperature will fall back into the 30s, and by first thing Thursday morning lows should be at or just below freezing.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Not much change in the forecast as it still looks like a wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds back to Alabama with some light rain for areas over the southern half of the state late Thursday and into Friday. Thursday and Friday will remain cool with more clouds than sun, and highs both days should be in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another nice fall weekend looks to be taking shape for Alabama, this will make three weekends in a row with no weather woes…For now, both days look dry, expect more sun than clouds Saturday, and more cloud than sun Sunday with highs in the lower 60s; lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on things, but it is rare to see system this time of year.

Stay warm!!!

Ryan