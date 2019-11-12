Human Remains Found in Wooded Area Between Linden and Demopolis

by Alabama News Network Staff

The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. Victim identification is pending.

The search effort was a massive operation which included teams from the following participating agencies:

– Demopolis Police Department

– Demopolis Fire Department

– Linden Police Department

– Marengo County Sheriff’s Office

– Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations

– 17th Circuit Drug Task Force

– 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office

– Alabama Attorney Generals Office

– Federal Bureau of Investigation – Mobile, Birmingham & Jacksonville Offices

– Members of multiple units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as well as the State Attorney’s Office.