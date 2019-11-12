Human Remains Found in Wooded Area Between Linden and Demopolis
The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. Victim identification is pending.
The search effort was a massive operation which included teams from the following participating agencies:
– Demopolis Police Department
– Demopolis Fire Department
– Linden Police Department
– Marengo County Sheriff’s Office
– Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations
– 17th Circuit Drug Task Force
– 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office
– Alabama Attorney Generals Office
– Federal Bureau of Investigation – Mobile, Birmingham & Jacksonville Offices
– Members of multiple units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as well as the State Attorney’s Office.
At this point, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will await confirmation as forensics tests are completed. Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.