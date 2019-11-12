Judge Denies Bond for Suspect Charged with Kidnapping Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Lee County judge has denied bond to a suspect in the disappearance of 19-year-old Southern Union Community College student, Aniah Blanchard.

Court records filed Tuesday show that Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush denied bond to 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Blanchard was reported missing on October 24. She was last seen at a convenience store and has yet to be found.

According to charging documents, Auburn police said the passenger side of Blanchard’s car had blood evidence showing someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.” A state forensics lab determined the blood was Blanchard’s.

The charging document says a witness told police he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car and drive away with her.

Blanchard is the the stepdaughter of UFC fighter, Walt Harris.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)