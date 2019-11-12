Mother of Missing Florida Girl Charged with Giving False Information and Child Neglect

by Mandy McQueen

UPDATE:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has charged Brianna Williams, 27, with giving false information to police and child neglect. Williams is the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams from Jacksonville, Florida .

Williams was hospitalized earlier this afternoon after an apparent overdose and is in serious condition.

The child’s remains have not yet been officially identified.

Taylor Williams has been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 6.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for the missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that human remains were recovered in a wooded area in West Alabama.

Authorities say the remains were found somewhere between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. Victim identification is pending.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida home on Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, who is not related to the missing girl, says Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, has not spoken with investigators since that day. Brianna Williams is from the Linden/Demopolis area.

At this point, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will await confirmation as forensics tests are completed. Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.

The FBI, Demopolis Police, and several other agencies assisted in the search efforts.