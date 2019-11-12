Near Record Cold Overnight

by Shane Butler

An Arctic air mass had invaded the deep south. This will give us the coldest night so far this fall. Temps drop below freezing during the evening hours and stay there until 9am Wednesday. The strong winds gradually relax under a clear sky and these conditions will allow the temps to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Abundant sunshine is on tap for Wednesday. Temps will try to rebound into the lower to mid 50s for highs. It now looks like an area of low pressure over the gulf will be a rain maker for us Thursday. Clouds return throughout the day and eventually we get light rain Thursday night into early Friday. Temps won’t be as cold so we’re not looking at a wintry precip threat. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions Friday and over the upcoming weekend. Sunny and warmer temps are expected both days. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with overnight temps dropping into the mid to upper 30s. All indication are we see temps warming even more next week. We could be approaching 70 by next Wednesday.