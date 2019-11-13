Another Rain Maker On The Way

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the eastern US is going to give way to another rain maker. A disturbance over Mexico will move eastward and begin increasing clouds and eventually sending rain over our area. The clouds will act as a blanket and slow the cooling over us tonight. Temps won’t be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds and light prevail throughout your Thursday and Thursday night. Rainfall amounts will range between .50 to 1 inch. It’s an all rain maker and no severe storms expected this time around. This system is expected to linger into Friday and be out of here just in time for your weekend. We’re back to sunny and dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings start out chilly but warm nicely into the mid 60s. A gradual warming trend continues into next week and we could be near 70 degrees by midweek.