Ed Crowell Named New Montgomery County Probate Judge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has named a new replacement to fill the probate judge seat for Montgomery County.

The governor announced Wednesday afternoon that former Montgomery mayoral candidate General Ed Crowell will become the successor of newly sworn-in Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

“When I think of General Ed Crowell, the word ‘service’ is the first word that comes to mind,” Governor Ivey said. “I know that that he will carry his strong work ethic and commitment of service and duty into his role as Montgomery’s Probate Judge. From his long-career in the military, his work in the private sector, and his service in the community, he is more than qualified to serve in this role.

General Crowell will serve the remainder of Reed’s term and will begin immediately.