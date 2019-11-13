Elderly Man Dies in Montgomery House Fire Cause by Space Heater

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has announced the third fire fatality of 2019.

The victim, a 72-year-old male, died from fire related injuries that were sustained in a structure fire on the 6300 block of Willow Glenn Court on Tuesday, November 12.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue was notified that the victim died from fire related injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday at UAB hospital in Birmingham.

Fire crew responded to the 6300 block of Willow Glenn Court on a call of a structure fire. On arrival, units reported smoke visible. They, then found flames within the home. Units performed a rapid interior attack along with a primary search. They were able to locate a single victim in the hallway of the home. Fire Medics began treatment immediately while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

The patient was transported to the burn center at UAB hospital in Birmingham.

There were no firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. The cause is combustibles being to close to a propane powered space heater.