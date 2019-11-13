Georgiana Man Killed in Crash Near McKenzie

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m., Wednesday November 13, has claimed the life of a Georgiana man.

William Bruce Phillips, 58, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Phillips, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Butler County Road 45, approximately 2 miles north of McKenzie. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.