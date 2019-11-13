John Longshore Joins Adam Solomon to Break Down Alabama’s Playoff Chances

by Adam Solomon

Sports Analyst John Longshore joined sports director Adam Solomon to talk about Alabama’s college football playoff chances.

After the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU on Saturday, the team needs help to make it to the semifinals.

Right now, Alabama is ranked fifth — behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia — and would be out of the playoffs if they were held today.

John talks about what would happen if Auburn beat Georgia on Saturday and how the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30 could play a role.