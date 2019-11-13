MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Life Stress + E-Cig Damage + Domestic Violence Training for Doctors

by Samantha Williams

New research showed the stress of modern life combined with disruptions to the body’s internal clock may increase the risk of developing metabolic disorders, including obesity and type two diabetes. Shift working and jet lag can alter a person’s body clock, as well.

Plus, cardiologists said new research highlights the damage e-cigarettes pose to the brain, heart, blood vessels, and lungs, especially in young people. Doctors in Germany warn e-cigarettes are so dangerous and addictive more countries should consider banning them completely.

Finally, an Australian study found domestic violence training programs for family doctors are very helpful. Women treated by doctors who had the training reported feeling more supported and hopeful. Family doctors are often the first point of contact for women in need of such help.