Morning FREEZE WARNING; Sunny, Cool Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: A FREEZE WARNING continues until 10AM as all locations across South/Central Alabama early this morning are well below freezing with widespread 20s. The rest of today will be cool, but a sunny sky should warm temperatures into the lower 50s. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next rainmaker, and it will not be as cold, as temperature will fall into the lower 30s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Not much change in the forecast as it still looks like a wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds back to Alabama with areas of rain for the southern two-thirds of the state late Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday. For now, nothing especially heavy due to limited moisture, but we should see decent rain coverage and chances. With the clouds, Thursday highs will struggle to reach the lower 50s gain. Friday should feature the chance for morning rain, with a gradually clearing sky, late in the day as the wave of low pressure slides off to the east of the area. Temps should climb into the lower and mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another very nice fall weekend ahead for Alabama. For now, both days look dry with more sun than clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Nights will be fair and cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK The week looks fairly dry with seasonal temperatures; highs most days will be in the low to mid 60s. We could see some rain early in the week and then again towards the end of the week, but for now neither of these look like a big rain event. On the positive side, no sign of any severe weather issues for Alabama for the next seven to ten days.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on things, but it is rare to see system this time of year.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan