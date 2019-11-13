Platinum Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Federal Prison on Gun Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

The 22-year-old Black admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson. He now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.

He was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents.

The rapper is known for songs such as “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace.”

