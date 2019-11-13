Prattville Police Searching for Missing Elderly Couple

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are looking for an elderly couple who have gone missing.

Authorities say that 78-year-old Annie Mae Jemison and 80-year-old Walter Jemison were last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

They believe the Jemisons are traveling in a blue Chrysler Sebring with Alabama tag number 4-a-c-5-5-8-2 and may be in the Montgomery or Dothan areas.

Police say they both have dementia and may be at risk.

If you have any information, call the Prattville police at 334-595-0208.