Search for Police Chief Moves Forward in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The search to find a permanent new police chief to lead the Selma Police Department — continues to move forward.

City council President Corey Bowie said the search committee is looking to cut the list of candidates in half during the upcoming interview process.

“Yeah, we’re making progress to appoint the next leader of the Selma Police Department,” he said.

Bowie said there are six candidates vying to become the city’s top cop.

The candidates include — Anthony Tucker of Texas — Stillman College Police Capt. Morris Polion — Stephanie Stewart with the Dept. of Pardons and Parole — former Butler County Sheriff Kenneth Hardin — and Capt. Natasha Fowlkes and Lt. Kenta Fulford — of the Selma Police Department.

Bowie said interviews of the applicants have been set for next week.

“On November 20th we’re starting the interview process so we can select out of the six applicants, the top three will be forwarded so the council can vote on it,” he said.

He said a new police chief should be in place in the city — by the end of the year.