Sunny & Cool Wednesday; Cloudy With Showers Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a historically cold November morning across central and south Alabama. Temperatures plummeted into the 20s area-wide overnight. Montgomery’s unofficial low temperature of 25° came very close to tying the capital city’s all-time record low of 24° for November 13th. Temperatures eventually rebound into the low and mid 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Winds won’t be as breezy as Tuesday. Clouds increase this evening and overnight, but temperatures still get quite cold overnight. In fact, temperatures may already be in the upper 30s by 7PM, before falling into the mid 30s by 11PM. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30s.

Despite the clouds, most of the area stays rain-free through Thursday morning. Scattered showers become increasing likely through the day, but Thursday doesn’t look like a washout. Thursday stays on the cool side with highs only reaching the low 50s. The more widespread showers depart Thursday night with lows falling into the low 40s. Some showers could linger into Friday, and the sky may remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the low 50s Friday. The clouds depart Friday night, with lows falling into the 30s.

Looks like a third weekend in a row of sunny and calm weather. Saturday and Sunday look similar weather-wise, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 60s each afternoon. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s, while Sunday night remains a touch milder with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Some rain is possible early next week, but at this point looks like spotty showers at best for Monday and Tuesday. Next week looks milder however, with highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, with mid 60s potentially by Wednesday. Lows generally fall into the low 40s next Monday through Wednesday night.