Texas Search Group Heading Home after using “every resource available” to search for Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Texas-based nonprofit that works to find missing people across the country has called off its search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Destinie Duvall of Texas EquuSearch says the horse-mounted search group is heading home after using “every resource available” to search for Blanchard in Auburn.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn gas station. Her damaged car was later found abandoned in Montgomery.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Surveillance video puts him at the gas station at the same time as Blanchard. He was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case at the time.

Duvall said the search is suspended until the group is summoned to follow a new lead.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)