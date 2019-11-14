All Is Bright

by Chris Searcy

The Christmas celebration at the Shoppes at Eastchase is right around the corner, so Chris is bringing you a preview.

“Join us for our 5th Annual Tree Lighting celebration as we officially kick off the holiday season! The magical evening {with a brand new name: All is Bright} will feature live music, followed by a community parade filled with more than 50 community organizations.

Rejoice in the season’s first snowfall, a fireworks spectacular, and Santa’s grand arrival!

This event is complimentary and open to the public!”