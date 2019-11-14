Aniah Blanchard’s Parents on Dr. Phil, Says They’re ‘Holding onto Hope’

by Samantha Williams

Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, was last seen October 23rd in Auburn, Alabama. Police said the last person she talked to was a friend that night, just before midnight. Montgomery police located Aniah’s car at the Park Place Apartments in Montgomery October 25th. A $105,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Aniah.

Ibraheem Yazeed, the man wanted in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, was arrested in Escambia County, Florida on Thursday, November 7. Court records showed that Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush denied bond to 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s charged with first-degree kidnapping.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aniah Blanchard or tips for law enforcement, call CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).