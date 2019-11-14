Artist Market

by Chris Searcy

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is having its 10th annual Artist Market Friday, November 15 from 5:30 to 8 PM. Chris Searcy want to make sure you know the details.

“Join us for our 10th annual Artist Market! Shop local and support the River Region’s artist community. In addition to our outstanding Museum Store artists, we’ve invited some new regional artists to join the Market this year. Friends and family are welcome; you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity, and it’s perfect for holiday shopping!

Museum members are invited to join us for an exclusive preview party Friday, November 15 from 5:30 to 8 PM.

**Participating Artists**

Brooks Barrow, Stone Craftsman

Joan DeLaura, Painter

Sarah Tanner, Painter

Pam Buwalda, Leather Artisan

Melan Clinton, Jeweler

Barbara Davis, Painter

Tara Sartorius, Potter

Christopher Greenman, Potter

Judith Ivy Hayden, Painter

Randy Shoults, Potter

Winki Allen, Textile

Jennifer Levins, Painter

Margaret Lowder, Author

Michael Young, Wood Craftsman

Elizabeth Mize, Glass Artist

Judy Walton, Painter

Queen Opulence, Jeweler

Tena Payne, Potter

Donna Pickens, Painter

Gloria Simons, Glass Artist

Steve Smith, Glass Artist

Joanne Staley, Jeweler

George Taylor, Painter

Kenneth Lever, Wood Craftsman

Anne Moore, Jeweler

Alisa Koch, Painter

Lynthia Edwards, Painter

Susan Jensen, Painter

Jeff Dutton, Wood Craftsman

Laura Bocquin, Painter

Windham Graves, Mixed Media

Deborah Shedrick, Painter