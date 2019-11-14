Artist Market
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is having its 10th annual Artist Market Friday, November 15 from 5:30 to 8 PM. Chris Searcy want to make sure you know the details.
“Join us for our 10th annual Artist Market! Shop local and support the River Region’s artist community. In addition to our outstanding Museum Store artists, we’ve invited some new regional artists to join the Market this year. Friends and family are welcome; you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity, and it’s perfect for holiday shopping!
Museum members are invited to join us for an exclusive preview party Friday, November 15 from 5:30 to 8 PM.
**Participating Artists**
Brooks Barrow, Stone Craftsman
Joan DeLaura, Painter
Sarah Tanner, Painter
Pam Buwalda, Leather Artisan
Melan Clinton, Jeweler
Barbara Davis, Painter
Tara Sartorius, Potter
Christopher Greenman, Potter
Judith Ivy Hayden, Painter
Randy Shoults, Potter
Winki Allen, Textile
Jennifer Levins, Painter
Margaret Lowder, Author
Michael Young, Wood Craftsman
Elizabeth Mize, Glass Artist
Judy Walton, Painter
Queen Opulence, Jeweler
Tena Payne, Potter
Donna Pickens, Painter
Gloria Simons, Glass Artist
Steve Smith, Glass Artist
Joanne Staley, Jeweler
George Taylor, Painter
Kenneth Lever, Wood Craftsman
Anne Moore, Jeweler
Alisa Koch, Painter
Lynthia Edwards, Painter
Susan Jensen, Painter
Jeff Dutton, Wood Craftsman
Laura Bocquin, Painter
Windham Graves, Mixed Media
Deborah Shedrick, Painter