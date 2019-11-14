Cloudy, Chilly, and Wet at Times Today

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Not much change in the forecast as a wave of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds back to Alabama with areas of rain for much of the southern half of the state today and tonight. Nothing especially heavy due to limited moisture, and certainly no thunderstorms are severe weather. With the clouds today, we will likely hold in the upper 40s for much of Central Alabama with some 50s down south. Tomorrow looks to remain mainly cloudy and cool due to an upper low moving across the areas. A few areas light rain or drizzle are possible to start the days, and the highs tomorrow look to be in the lower 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another very nice fall weekend ahead for Alabama. For now, both days look dry with more sun than clouds with highs in the mid low to mid 60. Nights will be fair and cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tomorrow night, the weather will be clear and cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11:00a CT kickoff); sunny weather is expected with temperatures rising from near 52 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Georgia (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 56 degrees… falling to near 50 by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly dry with seasonal temperatures; highs most days will be in the lower to mid 60s. We could see some rain early in the week with another wave of low pressure sliding through the Gulf, but again, it looks like the better rain chances will remain over southern portions of the state. For now, we will maintain the mainly dry forecast next week. Through at least Thanksgiving, still no major sign of any severe weather issues for Alabama, and hopefully it stays that way.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no signs of any tropical storm formation this week. Hurricane season runs through the end of November, so we will keep an eye on things, but it is rare to see system this time of year.

Be grateful and kind on this Thursday!

Ryan