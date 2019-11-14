Cloudy & Rainy Night

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure to our southwest will advance eastward and be a rain maker for us tonight. Cloudy and rainy conditions are a good bet through early Friday morning. We expect rainfall potential between .50 to 1″ around our area. The air mass is stable so we won’t mention any severe storm threat this time around. The rain shifts to mainly our eastern most counties Friday. Eventually all the rain clears out and the skies clear from west to east behind a frontal boundary Friday night. High pressure builds over the deep south and this will set the stage for a beautiful weekend. Abundant sunshine will allow temps to warm nicely into the low to mid 60s. Looks like a fairly quiet weather pattern most of next week. Temps will be on a warming trend with highs eventually in the lower 70s by late week.