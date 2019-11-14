Crenshaw County Commissioner Passes Unexpectedly from Heart Attack

by Alabama News Network Staff

Source: Turner Funeral Home

Crenshaw County is mourning the sudden loss of one of its county commissioners.

Charles Bailey, 55, passed away unexpectedly due to an apparent heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Bailey served residents in District 4. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Bailey, of 19 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lucy Bailey; four children, Courtney (Danny) Dewrell, Nicki Page, Dawn Finch, and Johnathon Finch. They also have five grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Bailey will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, from the Chapel of Turners Funeral Home with Dr. Tony Dye officiating. Interment will follow in Brantley Cemetery with Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing.