DBA Jazz Night

by Chris Searcy

Jazz artist Morrell Pruitte stopped by Good Morning Chris to preview the upcoming DBA Jazz Night.

“Live jazz and blues every Thursday night in #downtownmgm!

Join us on November 14 from 6pm-9pm for a #live Jazz Jam Session at Island Delight at Dexter

Grab a drink, pull up a seat, and enjoy the show.

In addition to bringing more live, local music in downtown Montgomery, this new live music series also supports our friends at Nat King Cole Society & The Alabama Jazz & Blues Federation who preserve and promote an important part of our city’s rich musical history!”