Family of Slain ASU Student Speaks Out After Reckless Murder Charges Dropped

by Jalea Brooks

The family of 19-year-old Alexis Moss has been taking steps towards healing and a sense of closure, in the 2 months after she was fatally shot. Steps that have now come to a stand-still, they say, after reckless murder charges were dropped against the man police charged in her death.

The Alabama State University freshman was an innocent bystander when shots rang out during a large altercation in front of a house on Spruce St. in Montgomery. In a statement, ASU says the it was an off-campus party, the night of September 7th. Moss died in the hospital two days after she was shot twice in the head, her family says.

Police initially charged 23-year-old William Slater for reckless murder. Last Wednesday at a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that shell casings found nearby, matching Slater’s gun weren’t enough for a conviction, and the charged were dropped. (Read more about the preliminary hearing here.)

Her aunt, Ashley Moss and step-father, Larry Calhoun spoke with Alabama News Network in a sit-down interview, a week after sitting in the court room during the preliminary hearing.

“She loved everybody, loved to have fun, loved to watch movies” Calhoun said with a smile, “she basically stayed in the mirror all the time doing her make-up”. Moss chimed in, saying “yes, she loved fashion”.

There have been no additional arrests in the case. “Someone out there is sleeping at night, while we’re having plenty of restless nights, because my niece’s murderer is still out there” said Moss. When asked if she was hopeful that her niece’s killer would be brought to justice, she responded “at this point, the way things are going I don’t think so”.

That pill is too tough to swallow for Moss’ step-father, who remains hopeful for answers and tips for a new break in the case. “It could be your daughter, niece or nephew or family member that’s in the situation that we are in” Calhoun said, desperately urging anyone with information in the case to come forward.

If you can help investigators with new information in this case, you can remain anonymous through the Montgomery Police Department’s Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or through Crime Stoppers at 215-stop, or their “P3Tip” app.