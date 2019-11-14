Judge Refuses to Recuse Himself in Alabama Democratic Party Dispute

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery judge is refusing to step aside in a lawsuit over who is in control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Circuit Judge Greg Griffin on Thursday said he will not recuse.

State Rep. Chris England and Nancy Worley both say they are the properly elected party chair.

Defendants asked Griffin to resign because of longstanding ties to party officer Joe Reed who supports Worley.

The party’s board had been divided between a reform faction and a group loyal to Reed and Worley.

Worley had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop members of the party’s governing party’s board from meeting to elect a new leader. Griffin blocked the meeting, but the Alabama Supreme Court overturned the decision.

England was elected party chair. Worley does not recognize his election.

