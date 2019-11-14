Mostly Cloudy And Cool With Some Rain Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and chilly start to Thursday morning, much different than the abundant sunshine of Wednesday. Our morning low temperatures fell into the mid and upper 30s, and temperatures likely only reach the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon. Expect periods of light rain throughout the day, though the rain remains somewhat scattered in nature today. Fairly widespread light rain could continue this evening and overnight. The clouds hold overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. If you’re planning to be out and about this evening, its a good idea to bring rain gear with you. Expect temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s between 7 and 11PM.

Rain totals through Friday morning only amount to about three-tenths of one inch at most, so this is a light rain event. Friday’s forecast is still tricky, and depends heavily on when or if the clouds clear. A more quickly clearing sky results in highs possibly near 60°. However, at least a couple models show clouds overhead most of the day with lingering showers. That scenario keeps temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, similar to Thursday. Our forecast reflects the latter, but stay tuned for updates. There’s good model agreement on the clouds clearing by Friday night however, with lows falling into the mid and upper 30s early Saturday morning.

Looks like our third weekend in a row of tranquil weather and a healthy dose of sunshine. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s, while Sunday night lows temperatures hold in the 40s. There may be more clouds in the sky Sunday afternoon, but rain is not expected through the weekend.

There’s a small chance for rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Models remain inconsistent/unimpressive with the amount of moisture around early next week. In other words, it looks like we won’t see much rain. Next Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild with highs in the 60s, though clouds may increase Thursday ahead of our next weather system. That system could bring another chance for rain at the end of next week.