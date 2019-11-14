Multiple Students Shot at California High School, Suspect in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – Several students were injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday. The shooting occurred at Saugus High School.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect hasn’t not been released.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that it received four patients, three males and one female, as result of the shooting. The two males are listed as being in critical condition. The other male is listed as being in good condition. The female has since died from her wounds from the shooting.

Sheriff Villanueva says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to the hospital. The suspect is still alive.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.